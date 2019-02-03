Downing Street decorated for Chinese New Year celebration

No. 10 Downing Street, the official residences and offices of the British Prime Minister and the Chancellor of the Exchequer, has been transformed for the Chinese New Year celebration.



The No. 10 door was specially decorated with cherry blossoms and traditional well-wishing Chinese couplets.



On Thursday, British Prime Minister Theresa May hosted a Chinese New Year celebration reception at No. 10 Downing Street.



She welcomed families from across Britain to Downing Street for a colorful Chinese New Year reception, according to a government statement released on Friday.



Guests were treated to a display of lights and hanging lanterns.



The community-focused event saw primary school children from schools in Manchester, Birmingham, West Midlands, Liverpool, Brighton, Essex and London mingling with other guests.



May took part in the lion-eye-dotting ceremony, an ancient Chinese ritual signifying luck and prosperity, in which the lion's head is dotted with paint to awaken it to dance.



Theresa May said: "The UK is home to a vibrant British Chinese population and the Chinese New Year celebrations give us the opportunity to celebrate the important role that our Chinese community plays in British life.



"I was delighted to welcome so many children and young people to Downing Street to take part in our own celebrations and I'd like to wish everyone celebrating Chinese New Year a prosperous and auspicious Year of the Pig."



Children from the London Mandarin School took part in a range of traditional Chinese arts and craft activities across No. 10's State Rooms including Chinese paper-cutting, knot-tying and lantern-making.



The Chinese New Year falls on Feb. 5 this year.

