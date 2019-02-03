UN chief welcomes new government in Lebanon

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the announcement of a new government in Lebanon -- the result of more than eight months of negotiation, following general elections last May.



The UN chief congratulated Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Lebanon's political leadership, saying that he looks forward "to working closely with the new government to continue to address urgent political, security, humanitarian and economic challenges, including in the follow-up to the international conferences of support to Lebanon, held last year," according to a statement published on UN website on Friday.



Lebanon announced on Thursday the formation of a new government, breaking a nine-month political deadlock in the country, local TV Channel LBCI reported.



In a televised address, Fouad Fleifel, secretary general of the council of ministers, said Lebanon finally succeeded in forming a 30-member national unity government headed by Prime Minister Saad Hariri with all main political parties represented as promised.



In the statement, Guterres reiterated the UN's commitment to "support Lebanon in strengthening its sovereignty, stability and political independence in accordance with the Taif Accord and the Baabda Declaration," and its effective implementation of Security Council resolutions 1701 (2006), 1559 (2004) and other relevant resolutions that remain essential "to the stability of Lebanon and the region."

