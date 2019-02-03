Iran unveils indigenous long-range cruise missile

Iran unveiled an indigenous long-range cruise missile on Saturday, Tasnim news agency reported.



The missile, Hoveizeh, was displayed at a ceremony in the capital Tehran, which was attended by Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami.



Manufactured by Iranian Defense Ministry's Aerospace Industries Organization, the missile is ready to be delivered to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force.



With a range of 1,350 km, Hoveizeh cruises at low altitudes and is used for ground targets.



It has high precision and accuracy and is capable of inflicting heavy destruction on the targets, Hatami said.



The Iranian minister also described the Hoveizeh missile as "a symbol of self-confidence," saying it is a major defense achievement in world's military technologies.



Despite western calls to curb its missile program, Iran has vowed to continue to develop and test missiles in line with its deterrence policy.

