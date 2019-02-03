Car crash kills 5 children in US state of Maryland

Maryland authorities are investigating a crash that killed five children and injured two adults Saturday morning.



The single-vehicle crash occurred before 5:00 a.m. local time (1000 GMT) Saturday on a highway in Prince George's County, east of Washington D.C., Maryland State Police said in a press release.



Those young victims were aged between 5 and 15, all from Washington D.C. Each was pronounced dead at the scene.



Two adults, the driver and the passenger in the right front seat, survived the crash. Both were injured.



The preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and into the wood line along the highway, according to the release.



Evidence also shows the vehicle struck several trees and then began spinning in the snow-covered field. All five children were ejected.



The cause of the crash has not been determined.

