World Wetlands Day marked





Birds fly over a wetland on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, on Feb. 2, 2019. The World Wetlands Day occurs annually on Feb. 2. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Birds rest in a wetland on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, on Feb. 2, 2019. The World Wetlands Day is observed annually on Feb. 2. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Photo taken on Feb. 2, 2019 shows the scene at the Athalassa National Park, a wetland park on the fringes of Nicosia, Cyprus. Cypriot environmental organizations celebrated World Wetlands Day on Saturday, in an event aimed to raise awareness among families and children about the importance of wetlands for the planet. (Xinhua/Zhang Baoping)

A volunteer shows a bird to children during a bird release activity at the Athalassa National Park, a wetland park on the fringes of Nicosia, Cyprus, on Feb. 2, 2019. Cypriot environmental organizations celebrated World Wetlands Day on Saturday, in an event aimed to raise awareness among families and children about the importance of wetlands for the planet. (Xinhua/Zhang Baoping)