Cuban FM slams intervention, calls for mobilization to defend Venezuela

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Saturday called for mobilization to defend Venezuela and "stop the imperialist intervention in Latin America."



"The US government, the true mastermind behind the coup d'etat vs. Venezuela, is threatening to launch a military aggression against that sister nation. It is putting pressure on Europe to become its accomplice," Rodriguez tweeted.



"Let's all mobilize to stop the imperialist intervention in Latin America," he added.



The Cuban foreign minister also questioned US Vice President Mike Pence for not mentioning in Miami his officials' previous meetings with and his phone call to Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself as interim Venezuelan president.



On Friday, Pence attended a roundtable discussion on the Venezuelan crisis in Doral, a city in Miami-Dade County of the US state of Florida.



Rodriguez has on several occasions expressed Cuba's rejection of the interference actions against Caracas, and confirmed Havana's solidarity with the Venezuelan people and President Nicolas Maduro.

