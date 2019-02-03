Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed seven new ambassadors in accordance with a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, according to a statement from the national legislature on Sunday.



Yu Hong was appointed ambassador to Brunei, replacing Yang Jian.



Deng Li was appointed ambassador to Turkey, replacing Yu Hongyang.



Ma Xinmin was appointed ambassador to Sudan, replacing Li Lianhe.



Zhou Ding was appointed ambassador to Albania, replacing Jiang Yu.



Ji Ping was appointed ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, replacing Chen Bo.



Chen Bo was appointed ambassador to Serbia, replacing Li Manchang.



Li Song, taking the place of Fu Cong, was appointed deputy permanent representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, and ambassador for disarmament affairs.

