US children use more toothpaste than recommended: report

Many children in the United States are using more toothpaste than officially recommended, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



"Analysis of 2013-2016 data found that over 38 percent of children aged three to six years used more toothpaste than that recommended by CDC and other professional organizations," said the report published on Friday.



The recommended toothpaste amount for children at three to six years old is of pea-size, while those under three should use a smear the size of a rice grain, according to the report.



Meanwhile, the CDC noted that nearly 80 percent of children aged 3 to 15 years started brushing later than the recommended age of six months.



Fluoride use could help avoid tooth decay, but the CDC recommended children to begin using fluoride toothpaste at two years old, so as to prevent inadvertent ingestion of too much fluoride and the potential risk of dental fluorosis.



The CDC suggested parents and caregivers make sure children brush their teeth often enough with the recommended amount of toothpaste. Health care professionals and organizations could also help by providing enough education.

