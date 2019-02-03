7 killed, 31 injured after Russian bus overturns

At least 7 people, including three children, were killed and 31 others injured after a bus fell into a ditch and overturned in Russia's Kaluga Region bordering Moscow, TASS news agency reported Sunday.



The wounded, including 23 children, suffered no serious injuries, deputy governor of the Kaluga Region Konstantin Gorobtsov was quoted by TASS as saying.



The bus driver has been detained. He told police that the vehicle skidded and lost control on the road.



Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has instructed the health minister to provide all necessary assistance to the victims.

