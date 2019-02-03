China grants tax benefit to boost employment of the needy

The Chinese government has decided to grant a three-year-long tax benefit to inspire self-employment and support small companies to hire more people in need.Under a decision jointly announced Saturday by the Ministry of Finance , State Taxation Administration and other governmental departments, people in need who start a business can have 12,000 yuan (about 1,790 US dollars) deducted from their families' annual share of taxes over three years.The preferential treatment will target those registered as needy, jobless for more than half a year, on subsistence allowances or recent graduates from higher educational institutions.The decision allows provincial-level governments to raise tax relief by 20 percent at most, depending on the needs of the region.Companies who have hired the needy and paid social insurances for them can also enjoy tax deductions to the tune of 6,000 yuan per person a year for three years.Local governments at provincial levels can lift tax relief by 30 percent at most according to local conditions.The tax deduction mainly covers value-added tax, urban maintenance and construction tax, educational surcharge and individual income tax and will be effective from Jan. 1, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2021.A separate statement, which was jointly issued Saturday by the Ministry of Finance, the State Taxation Administration and the Ministry of Veterans, said that self-employed veterans can also enjoy all the preferential treatments.Companies who have hired veterans can also enjoy tax deduction to the tune of 6,000 yuan per person a year for three years. Local governments at provincial levels can lift tax relief by 50 percent at most according to local conditions.