Pakistan to take China as example to boost agriculture, industry: minister

The Pakistani government will take benefit from measures taken by China to alleviate poverty by strengthening agricultural and industrial sector, as well as working for the socio-economic development, said a federal minister.



Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiar, Pakistan's minister of planning, development and reform, made the remarks on Sunday during a press briefing in the east Punjab province, adding that the country has sought cooperation with China in the sectors.



He said that the Pakistani government is striving hard to promote industrial sector, and in this regard special economic zones under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be made functional soon, according to local reports.



Bakhtiar said the government is finalizing the master plan of Gwadar, and progress and development of the country under new policies will become evident in the next two years.

