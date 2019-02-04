How Chinese celebrate the Spring Festival

A visitor pose for a picture with a pig paper cutting on an exhibition in Nanjing on January 6. Photo: IC

While delicious food and beautiful decorations play an important role, reunion is the main theme of the Spring Festival in China.It is said that Chinese chunyun , or "spring travel," is the world's largest human migration that takes place every year. It is estimated that 2.99 billion trips will be taken by bus, train, plane and other modes of transportation over the 40 days surrounding the festival in 2019.What drives Chinese to set out on these extremely crowded and exhausting journeys is the desire to rush home to reunite with family members and celebrate cultural traditions. For those working in other cities, when they take head out a day or two before Chinese New Year, they have already missed out on taking part in some of the traditions set for specific dates.Although customs vary in China in different regions and family to family, preparation for the Spring Festival usually includes bribing the Kitchen God with candy, cleaning house, deep frying tofu, buying meat, fermenting wheat dough and making steamed bread.While some of these traditions have fallen by the wayside in modern times, a survey conducted by the China Youth Daily's Social Investigating Center in January suggests that slightly over nine-tenths of participants continue to celebrate these traditions.

Dumplings, couplets and paper cutting Photo: IC

Making niangao (Lit: year cake) and steamed bread and sticking different kinds of red paper on doors or windows are three major traditional activities for the 28th day of the 12th month of the Chinese lunar calendar.One reason that people prepare a large amount of cooked meat and staple foods before Spring Festival is that Chinese custom discourages people to stir fry dishes or steam bread during the first few days of the first lunar month. Steaming is called zheng in Chinese and stir frying is called chao. These two words together sound the same as the word for "quarrel," therefore Chinese try to avoid these cooking methods during the celebration of the Spring Festival.People like niangao not only because of its sticky and chewy sweetness, but also because the word for cake gao sounds like the word for "high," and brings about auspicious connotations such as getting promoted to a higher position.The story behind niangao is also related to a mythical beast called nian (year). Nian lived in remote mountains and would hunt and eat people living in villages in winter because it was hungry. One clever tribe whose family name was gao made some glutinous rice cakes and left them outside for nian. With its stomach filled, nian stayed away from humans. From then on, these sticky rice cakes were called niangao.People usually like to finish all their preparations for the festival a day before Chinese New Year's Eve in order to lighten the workload for what will already be a very busy day. Some Chinese families will visit their ancestors' graves and offer sacrifices on that day as well. Usually the only other major preparation that needs to be done is making dumplings, a custom that appears in texts from the Wei Dynasty (220-265).When evening arrives, the whole family sits down for a huge feast to welcome in a new year. Some families stay up until midnight, when firecrackers are traditionally set off, and others stay up the entire night, eating, watching TV and playing games.

A couplet store at Fusong County in Jilin Province taken on Wednesday Photo: IC

Chinese start their new year by heading out to greet relatives and neighbors. In more traditional families, children wearing brand new clothes kowtow to their parents and grandparents to receive a red envelope with money inside called yasuiqian (red pocket money). For many Chinese people nowadays, however, children can get their hands on these red envelopes with just a few auspicious greetings.It's not just older generations giving money to kids. Younger members of the family who are already working also give these envelopes to the elderly to express their gratitude and good wishes. In some places red pocket money is given on Chinese New Year's Eve.In addition to eating dumplings for breakfast, people also like to enjoy glue pudding, which comes in a round shape as the word for round also has the extended meaning of "complete" and "reunion."To treat guests who come to pass along their holiday wishes for the new year, people will put out snacks such as fruits. candy and nuts. Although things may get messy while everyone enjoys these treats, no one is allow to sweep up the floor, as there is a belief that the new year's good luck and fortune may also be accidently swept out the door along with the trash.Sadly, all things must come to an end and around the 6th day of the new year, most people who live in other cities start making their journeys back to start work again.Global Times