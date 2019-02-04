Jordan king arrives in Tunisia for state visit

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi (front, R) shakes hands with King Abdullah II of Jordan at the airport in Tunis, Tunisia, Feb. 3, 2019. At the invitation of Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, King Abdullah II of Jordan paid a state visit to Tunisia on Sunday, accompanied by his wife Queen Rania Al-Abdullah. (Xinhua/Adele Ezzine)

At the invitation of Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, King Abdullah II of Jordan paid a state visit to Tunisia on Sunday, accompanied by his wife Queen Rania Al-Abdullah."During the visit, President Essebsi held talks with King Abdullah II on preparations for the 30th ordinary session of the Arab Summit, to be held in Tunis at the end of March," said a statement released by the Tunisian government.The two leaders exchanged views on a number of issues that will be discussed at the summit, including the Palestinian cause.They stressed the importance of guaranteeing the success of the summit, in order to find concrete solutions enabling the Arab region to overcome crises through solidarity, consensus and joint action.Both sides focused on the importance of private sector participation in improving trade between Tunisia and Jordan, as well as the structure of investment and the resolution of the problems hindering the development of bilateral cooperation.The meeting also focused on the importance of strengthening cooperation in the fight against terrorism and extremism.