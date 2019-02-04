"Glass" tops North American box office for third weekend in a row

Universal's presentation of superhero thriller film "Glass" topped North American box office with an estimated 9.53 million US dollars for a third weekend in a row, leading the weakest Super Bowl weekend in nearly two decades.



Industry estimates show that box office revenues in North America will only top out around 70 million dollars when a massive audience were attracted by the annual championship game of the National Football League.



Directed by M. Night Shyamalan and starring Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis and James McAvoy among others, the film is the final title in Shyamalan's trilogy as a sequel to 2000's "Unbreakable" and 2016's "Split." Financed by Shyamalan himself and produced for mere 20 million dollars, the film was released by Universal Pictures in the United States and by Buena Vista International in overseas markets.



"Glass" has earned 88.65 million dollars in North America through Sunday for a global total of 199 million dollars, according to studio figures collected by measurement firm Comscore.



STX's comedy film "The Upside" came in second with an estimated 8.85 million dollars in its fourth weekend for a North American total of 75.59 million dollars.



Directed by Neil Burger, "The Upside" is a remake of 2011's French film "The Intouchables." The film stars Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston among others. The plot follows a paralyzed billionaire who strikes up an unlikely friendship with a recently paroled convict whom he hires to take care of him.



Sony's action thriller film "Miss Bala" opened in third place with an estimated 6.7 million dollars this weekend. Based on the 2011 Mexican film of the same name and directed by Catherine Hardwicke, the film follows a Latin-American makeup artist who trains to take down a drug cartel after they kidnap her friend.



Warner Bros. superhero film "Aquaman" landed in fourth place with an estimated 4.78 million dollars in its seventh weekend in North America. The film has earned a massive 323.52 million dollars in North America for a global cume of 1.1 billion dollars. Based on the DC Comics character of the same name, the film is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa as the half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry. As the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, Curry must step forward to lead his people against his half-brother who seeks to unite the seven underwater kingdoms against the surface world.



Sony's animated superhero film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" finished fifth with an estimated 4.41 million dollars in its eighth weekend, pushing its North American total to 175.28 million dollars. The film is the front runner for Oscar in the category of animated feature film, earning plenty of accolades this awards season.

