Senior military official calls for support of strengthening and revitalizing armed forces

A senior military official on Sunday called on media as well as literary and art workers of the military to promote innovation and development in their work, so as to provide solid support for strengthening and revitalizing the armed forces.



Zhang Youxia, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when he extended Spring Festival greetings at the news media center and the culture and arts center of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).



The PLA's news media center is an important publicity front of the Party, and the PLA and has to speak for the Party's will, said Zhang, stressing adherence to correct political and public opinion direction.



The PLA's culture and arts center should play an active role in nurturing the fighting spirit and build up a good image of art soldiers in the new era, Zhang said.

