Chinese forward Wu Lei makes his debut in Spanish Liga Santander

Chinese forward Wu Lei made his debut in the Spanish Liga Santander when he came on as a 78th minute substitute for Espanyol defender Didac Vila.



Wu Lei had only been on the pitch for three minutes when Roberto Rosales scored Espanyol's second goal in a 2-2 draw which saw his side fight back from 2-0 down.



Vicente Iborra and a Santi Cazorla penalty had put Villarreal 2-0 up, but Espanyol got back into the game from an own goal in the 75th minute, seven minutes before Rosales' equalizer.



Although he was only on the pitch for 15 minutes (including injury time), the former Shanghai SIPG forward showed some nice touches.



He used his pace in the 86th minute of the game to force a yellow card for Villarreal midfielder Vicente Iborra, who brought him down in midfield as he looked to launch a counter-attack.



He then forced a last minute corner for the visitors in the closing moments of the game to cap a positive debut.



Wu Lei is only the second Chinese player to appear in the Liga Santander and he follows Zhang Chengdong, who made one appearance totaling 8 minutes for Rayo Vallecano in the 2015/16 season.

