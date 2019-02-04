Record number of flights handled by Hong Kong before Chinese New Year

Civil Aviation Department of the government of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region handled 2,467 flights on Saturday, setting a new single-day record,the CAD said on Sunday.



Data released by the CAD showed that among the 2,467 flights, CAD handled 1,226 flight movements at Hong Kong International Airport and 1,241 overflights, also marking a new record for the highest number of overflights handled.



Between January 23 to February 2, the CAD handled about 2,380 flights per day on average, representing an increase of about five percent when compared with 2,265 flights over the corresponding period a year earlier, according to the CAD.



Simon Li, the director-general of the CAD, said that the number of flights handled by the CAD saw a significant increase around two weeks before the Chinese Lunar Year, showing the strong demand for air traffic.



The CAD has deployed additional staff to cater for the seasonal demand to maintain safe, smooth and orderly air traffic service during the festive periods, said Li.

