29 children receive wrong vaccine in North China city

Twenty-nine children were given the wrong vaccine in Shijiazhuang, North China’s Hebei Province, the local government announced Sunday.



A nurse, surnamed Guang, at the Huitong community health service center, has been detained for allegedly giving children haemophilus b conjugate vaccine Act-HIB as a pentavalent vaccine, or 5-in-1 vaccine, for personal gain, the government of Qiaoxi district, Shijiazhuang, said in the announcement.



The price of the pentavalent vaccine is reportedly 600 yuan ($89) while that of Act-HIB vaccine is about 100 yuan.



The Qiaoxi health authority has cancelled the business license of the Huitong community health service center, doctor license of the center’s head, whose surname is Wei, as well as nurse license of Guan, read the announcement.



Local authorities will give the 29 children the right vaccine, the announcement said.



Taking Act-HIB as the pentavalent vaccine will not hurt the children’s health, the Qiaoxi health authority announced on Thursday, one day after a local mother revealed the case on Sina Weibo. which sparked public attention.



Two local health officials were also removed, namely the head of the district's disease control and prevention center, Gu Wenjun, and the head of the vaccine division, Huang Huiran, the Qiaoxi governments announced late Friday.



The case is a latest vaccine issue which has sparked public concern in China since the Changchun Changsheng incident.



Changsheng Bio-technology, a major Chinese vaccine maker, reportedly produced substandard human rabies vaccine and fake production records in July 2018.



The Changchun incident revealed management loopholes and a system defect in vaccine production and distribution in China, which led to the drafting of a vaccine manegement law. The draft has been released for public opinion in January.



More than 80 officials were removed or charged for the Changchun incident, the China Central Television reported on Saturday.



