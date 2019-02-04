Beijing tourists spend most for outbound travel this Spring Festival holidays

Beijing tourists have become the most generous spenders during this Spring Festival holidays for outbound travel, spending nearly 9,000 yuan ($1,334) per person on average, according to data released by domestic online travel service provider Ctrip.



They are followed by Shanghai tourists, who have also shown enthusiasm for outbound travel, spending an average of more than 8,000 yuan per person.



Tourists from Hangzhou, capital of East China's Zhejiang Province, Nanjing, capital of East China's Jiangsu Province and Qingdao of East China's Shandong Province have also demonstrated strong "consumption power."



The Ctrip data also showed that Asian destinations remain popular among domestic travelers, with more than 30 percent of travelers choosing to visit Thailand and Japan through the Ctrip platform.



In recent years, it has become more and more of a "habit" for Chinese people to spend Spring Festival holidays traveling, particularly to neighboring countries like Japan and Thailand which are convenient for a family tour.



Global Times





