Over 500 prisoners released in Sri Lanka under National Day pardon

Over 500 prisoners were released under a presidential pardon from prisons across Sri Lanka on Monday to mark the 71st anniversary celebrations of the country's National Day.



Prison Department Commissioner H.M.T.N. Upuldeniya said that 545 prisoners serving jail terms for minor offences were released under the pardon based on their behavior during the detention period.



He said prisoners held in several prisons including Anuradhapura in the North Central Province, Kandy in the Central Hills and Colombo were released under the pardon.



Sri Lanka celebrated its 71st National Day anniversary on Monday by holding a grand parade in the capital with the participation of hundreds of military troops.

