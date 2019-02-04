NYC's World Trade Center skyscraper illuminated for Chinese New Year for 1st time

One World Trade Center (One WTC), the main building of the rebuilt World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan of New York, was lit up in red and yellow Sunday night to mark the upcoming Chinese New Year for the first time.



Since dusk, the spire on top of the 94-floor building started to shine in alternating colors of red and yellow. Meanwhile, large blocks of red and yellow in size of several floors occupied the sides of the lower body of the skyscraper.



The lighting will last for three nights till Feb. 5, when the Chinese New Year officially arrives.



Soaring 1776 feet (541 meters) above New York City's Financial District as the tallest building in the United States as well as the Western Hemisphere, One WTC stands on the northwest corner of the ruins of the original World Trade Center twin towers that were destroyed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001. The construction of the building started in 2006 and completed in 2014.



Located some 30 blocks to the north of One WTC, the landmark Empire State Building in Midtown Manhattan will also be shining in red, blue and yellow on its top on Monday and Tuesday nights, to honor the most important festival in the Chinese culture for the 19th consecutive year.



The Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival of 2019 will embrace the Year of the Pig, according to the Chinese zodiac. The traditional Chinese festival was designated as a public school holiday in New York City in 2015.

