Ghana sends China Lunar New Year greetings

Edward Boateng, Ghanaian Ambassador to China

On behalf of the good people of the Republic of Ghana, I wish you happy holidays as you commence the 2019 Spring Festival and holidays.Certainly, 2018 was a great year with increased cooperation between the Republic of Ghana and the People's Republic of China. This extends to the entire African continent as we saw the initiation and signing of cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding in different sectors and in different countries. The year also recorded historic cooperation events such as the Forum On China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the first China International Import Expo in Shanghai which attracted global attention and reinforced China's commitment to opening up trade and commerce to the world and supporting the global prosperity agenda.Similar to holidays in Ghana, the Chinese New Year and holiday affords people the opportunity to reunite and rekindle ties with family, take stock and review happenings in the previous year and plan for the new year and most importantly get some rest.Ghana is pleased with the increased cooperation and bilateral relations it has with China under the leadership of President Xi Jiping. It is our hope that the new year brings with it increased collaboration in all facets of our relationship such as trade, technology, infrastructure and people to people exchanges.Long Live The Republic of GhanaLong Live The People's Republic of ChinaLong Live Ghana - China Bilateral RelationsWe wish you happy holidays - Jieri KuaileEdward Boateng, Ghanaian Ambassador to China