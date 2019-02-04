Macao sets election date for members of chief executive election committee

The election of members of an election committee of the chief executive of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) is scheduled for June 16, the government of the Macao SAR said on Monday.



According to the Basic Law of the Macao SAR, the chief executive, with a five-year tenure for each term, shall be elected by a broadly representative election committee in accordance with the law and appointed by the central government.



The election committee consists of 400 members from four sectors, including the industrial, commercial and financial sector; the cultural, educational, professional and sports sector; and the labor, social services and religion sector.



The committee also includes members of the Legislative Assembly of Macao, Macao deputies to the National People's Congress and members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and members of local departments and organizations.

