China clean energy industry develops fast in 2018

China accelerated the development of clean energy last year, with the installed capacity of renewable energy exceeding 700 million kilowatts, the National Energy Administration said.



China will continue to boost the growth of the oil-and-gas industry this year, increase efforts in oil and gas exploration and development, and build more pipelines and gas storage facilities, according to the administration.



China has adopted a slew of measures to encourage the development of clean energy, including building vast solar and wind farms, with aims to make non-fossil energy meeting 20 percent of its energy needs by 2030.



To reach this goal, China is investing heavily in renewable energy, pledging to invest 2.5 trillion yuan (about 373 billion US dollars) in renewable power generation - solar, wind, hydro and nuclear - by 2020.

