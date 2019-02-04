Natural gas consumption surges in China in 2018

China's natural gas consumption surged in 2018 amid the country's efforts to tackle environmental pollution.
Natural gas consumption surged 18.1 percent to 280.3 billion cubic meters last year, according to the National Development and Reform Commission
The growth accelerated from a rise of 15.3 percent registered in 2017.
China has been promoting efficient, large-scale use of natural gas in the industrial fuel, gas-fired power and transport sectors.
The country aims to make natural gas consumption account for around 10 percent of the country's energy mix by 2020 and 15 percent by 2030.