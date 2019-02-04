Main suspect of Jolo blasts surrenders to Philippine authorities

\A main suspect in the deadly twin blasts hitting the southern Philippines late last month has surrendered to authorities, the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Monday.



PNP Chief Director General Oscar Albayalde said the suspect, identified as Kamah Pae, and four others "performed individual roles" in the church bombings that killed 22 and injured more than 100 others on Jan. 27 in Jolo in southern Sulu province.



Albayalde said Kamah, a student, turned himself in along with four others over the weekend in Jolo.



Multiple murder and multiple frustrated murder charges will be filed before the provincial prosecutor of Sulu on Monday, Albayalde added.



"The five surrendered due to the massive hot pursuit operations by troops from the Patikul Municipal Police Station," Albayalde told a news conference in Manila, adding that the five "performed individual roles in that incident."



Albayalde said the five suspects belong to a group of Abu Sayyaf militants led by Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan, which is believed to be responsible for the blasts.



Fourteen more suspects remain at large, Albayalde said.



Albayalde added that three others, including the "two Asian suicide bombers," were among those who were killed in the attack.



The police claimed that Kamah, an alleged member of the Abu Sayyaf's Ajang-Ajang sub-group, was seen near the church moments before the explosions.



Albayalde said the attack was plotted as early as between Jan. 8. and Jan. 21. "An identified Asian couple believed to be holed in Lampinigan island for a few days sailed to Jolo on Jan. 24 by pump boat to meet up with other suspects."



From fragments and components recovered at the scene, Albayalde said forensic technicians concluded that the bombs were made by pipes that contained "possible ammonium nitrate-fuel oil compound as primary explosive charge and possibly boosted by secondary high explosives."



The IEDs are typical bombs used by the Abu Sayyaf militants, Albayalde said. "The signature of the Abu Sayyaf group, therefore, is patently present in the IED used in this latest terror attack in Jolo."



Albayalde added that the investigation of the blasts "is far from over as there are evidences that need to be carefully examined to test its consistency with other facts and circumstances surrounding the incident."

