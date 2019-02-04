China's national art museum stages exhibitions during Spring Festival

The National Art Museum of China (NAMOC) is displaying three major exhibitions during the Spring Festival to promote "exchanges among civilizations."



"Beauty in Landscape" displays 300 pieces of landscape art that the museum has collected since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, including traditional Chinese painting, oil painting, prints, watercolors and sculpture showing the nation's natural scenery.



Works of well-known artists such as Qi Baishi, Lin Fengmian, Huang Binhong, Liu Haisu, Li Keran and Fu Baoshi have been on display.



The "Mutual Learning of Civilizations" shows about 200 print works collected by NAMOC and Heilongjiang Provincial Art Museum, highlighting the building of a better world by drawing on the experiences of different civilizations.



The museum has also exhibited 115 wood carving works from African counties, including Tanzania, Mozambique, Cote d'Ivoire and Kenya, to show the daily life of African people and the worldview of African artists.

