SpaceX successfully test-fires rocket engine Raptor

SpaceX has successfully finished the static fire test of Raptor engine designed to power rockets including Starship.



"First firing of Starship Raptor flight engine! So proud of great work by @SpaceX team," founder and CEO of SpaceX Elon Musk tweeted late Sunday night.



Raptor is capable of 200 tons of thrust, which in Musk's words could help "reach the moon as fast as possible."



He also said on Friday that the Raptor would be further optimized for operations in vacuum and at sea level.



Local media reported that the success paves the way for the hop-test debut of the Starship prototype designed for human travel to Mars, which is expected to take place in two to three months.

