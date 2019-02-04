Syrian authorities to evacuate 4,000 families from damaged buildings in Aleppo

The Syrian authorities will evacuate 4,000 families from damaged buildings in Aleppo city in northern Syria, following the death of 11 civilians when their building collapsed recently, a pro-government newspaper reported Monday.



The authorities will secure alternative housing to the 4,000 families which are living in around 10,000 damaged buildings in Aleppo, said al-Watan newspaper.



It added that measure will help the people until their homes are fixed or rebuilt.



On Saturday, a total of 11 people died when their building collapsed in the eastern part of Aleppo city.



The victims lost their lives when their 5-story building collapsed as it's located in the Salahuddin neighborhood, which was under the rebel control before 2016.



The area is largely damaged as the area was a battlefield between the rebels and the Syrian government forces.



Since its liberation in late 2016, many civilians returned to their shattered homes even if their buildings were largely damaged due to the high expense of rents in other neighborhoods in Aleppo.

