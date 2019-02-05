The must-not-miss events throughout China during the Spring Festival

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/2/5 9:45:28

The Spring Festival is one of the biggest holidays in China, a time for resting, relaxing and spending time with family. During this time, many people choose to go out to enjoy their holiday time together instead of staying at home. For this festive reason, many temple fairs, lantern shows and flower fairs are held everywhere so people can drop by and enjoy themselves.



Temple fairs are one of the most important parts of the Spring Festival celebrations in China and can be pursued back to the Qin Dynasty (221BC-206BC) or even earlier. In ancient times, temple fairs were a time for people to pray for blessings from the gods through song or dance. As time has passed, these events have become great gathering places to eat great food, play games and watch traditional performances. In 2008, some representative traditional temple fairs were selected to enter the country's list of National-level Intangible Cultural Heritage.



Longtan Temple Fair



For those living in Beijing, temple fairs are must-join events during the holiday. The Longtan Temple Fair is one of the most famous of these events in Beijing. Although it has only been around for about three decades, it attracts numerous visitors every year.



This year's Longtan Temple Fair will kick off on the first day of Chinese New Year, which falls this year on February 5. The far focuses on winter sports and also demonstrates many traditional customs. Traditional singing, dancing and acrobatic performances are sure to provide fantastic visual experiences. The temple fair will host about 132 stalls that provide local snacks, beverages and handicrafts as well as food and souvenirs from far off places such as Sichuan Province, the



When: February 5- 9, 8:30-17:00



Where: Longtanhu Park, Beijing's Dongcheng district



Entry fee: 10 yuan



Ditan Temple Fair



Another popular temple fair in Beijing will held at Ditan Park, where the Temple of Earth is located. After the reform and opening-up that kicked off in the late 1970s, many citizens suggested that temple fairs be brought back for the Spring Festival. The Ditan Temple Fair was the first of these restored temple fairs. Its distinctive national characteristics are well-known across China and abroad.



The spectacular scenes on display at the fair has led people to call it a modern revival of the famous paiting Along the River During the Qingming Festival. This year, the Ditan Temple Fair does not have any entertainment stalls, instead it will host about 80 stalls dedicated to culture such as intangible cultural heritage, time-honored brands or creative design. What's more, the temple fair will launch an internet promotional campaign for the first time ever.



When: February 5-9, 8:30-17:00



Where: Ditan Park, Beijing's Dongcheng district



Entry fee: 10 yuan



Qinhuai Lantern Show



China's biggest lantern show, the Qinhuai



As a folk culture event, the Qinhuai Lantern Show is a great place to learn about the traditional customs that have become an essential part of Nanjing culture. The theme of the 2019 Qinhuai Lantern Show is "Thanks & Blessings." Besides the traditional lanterns, there will be a "Piggy Lantern" 10 meters high and 14 meters wide under the city wall of the old East Gate and a 10-meter high "Treasure Bowl" lantern near the Zhonghua Gate, Wang Maosen, the art director of the Qinhuai Lantern Show, told the Global Times.



When: January 28-February 22, 19:30-22:00



Where: Bailuzhou Park, Qinhuai River Park, Gratitude Temple Heritage Park and the Confucius Temple



Entry fee: Tickets are free, but must be booked in advance online



Guangzhou Flower Fair



Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong Province, is called the City of Flowers. Naturally, the Guangzhou Flower Fair is an important local cultural event. The flower fair got its start in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). Over the centuries it has grown and it is now famous across the globe.



During the Spring Festival for the Year of Pig, 11 flower fairs will be held across Guangzhou so residents don't have to travel far to take part in the festivities.



Popular flowers include kumquat, peach blossoms and narcissus flowers since the pronunciations of these plants in Cantonese are similar to words that mean good fortune and happiness.



Besides traditional culture, the fair will also step into the 21st century by opening an e-commerce platform for the sale of flowers: the AI Flower Fair.



On the platform, 19 flower floral arrangements designed by masters of the art will be put on sale. These works will be shown at flower fairs around the city, and visitors can order them by simply scanning a QR code.



When: February 2-3, 8:30-midnight



February 4, 8:30-2:00



Where: Xihu Road, Jiaoyu Road, Liwan Road, Zengcheng Aquare, Tianhe Sports Center and Guangzhou Flower City



Cost: Free

