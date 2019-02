7 killed in Paris building fire

Seven people were killed and another one seriously injured on Monday in a building fire in a Paris neighborhood, according to local fire service.



The fire service warned the death toll could still grow as the fire is still in progress, adding that 27 people, including 3 firefighters, are with minor injuries.



The blazing eight-story building sits in Paris's swanky 16th arrondissement, which is home to foreign embassies and renowned museums.