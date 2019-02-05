People from various industries stick to their posts on eve of Spring Festival

Sanitation workers clean a street in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 4, 2019. People from various industries stick to their posts on the eve of the Spring Festival which falls on Feb. 5 this year. Photo: Xinhua

Railway workers refill a water tank on train at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 4, 2019. People from various industries stick to their posts on the eve of the Spring Festival which falls on Feb. 5 this year. Photo: Xinhua

Train attendant Wang Jing (R) checks tickets for a passenger at a platform of Yinchuan Railway Station in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 4, 2019. It's the third year that Wang has stuck to her post during the Spring Festival. People from various industries stick to their posts on the eve of the Spring Festival which falls on Feb. 5 this year. Photo: Xinhua

Bus driver Shao Hui is on duty in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 4, 2019. It's the tenth year that Shao has stuck to his post during the Spring Festival. People from various industries stick to their posts on the eve of the Spring Festival which falls on Feb. 5 this year. Photo: Xinhua

A nurse checks the physical condition of a baby at an intensive care unit in a care center for mothers and children in Suixian County, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 4, 2019. People from various industries stick to their posts on the eve of the Spring Festival which falls on Feb. 5 this year. Photo: Xinhua

Railway attendants check tickets at Yinchuan Railway Station in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 4, 2019. People from various industries stick to their posts on the eve of the Spring Festival which falls on Feb. 5 this year. Photo: Xinhua