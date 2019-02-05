London Eye lit up in red and gold to celebrate Chinese New Year

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/2/5 16:55:10

Traditional Chinese lion dancers and guests pose in front of the London Eye which is to be lit up in red and gold to celebrate Chinese New Year, the Year of the Pig, in London, Britain, on Feb 4 2019. Photo: Xinhua


 

Traditional Chinese lion dancers and guests pose in front of the London Eye which is to be lit up in red and gold to celebrate Chinese New Year, the Year of the Pig, in London, Britain, on Feb 4 2019. Photo: Xinhua


 

Traditional Chinese lion dancers and guests pose in front of the London Eye which is to be lit up in red and gold to celebrate Chinese New Year, the Year of the Pig, in London, Britain, on Feb 4 2019. Photo: Xinhua


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus