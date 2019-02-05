London Eye lit up in red and gold to celebrate Chinese New Year

Traditional Chinese lion dancers and guests pose in front of the London Eye which is to be lit up in red and gold to celebrate Chinese New Year, the Year of the Pig, in London, Britain, on Feb 4 2019. Photo: Xinhua

Traditional Chinese lion dancers and guests pose in front of the London Eye which is to be lit up in red and gold to celebrate Chinese New Year, the Year of the Pig, in London, Britain, on Feb 4 2019. Photo: Xinhua

Traditional Chinese lion dancers and guests pose in front of the London Eye which is to be lit up in red and gold to celebrate Chinese New Year, the Year of the Pig, in London, Britain, on Feb 4 2019. Photo: Xinhua