The City Hall goes red in Dublin, Ireland, Feb. 3, 2019. A number of landmark buildings in Dublin have lighted their facades red to mark the Chinese New Year which falls on Feb 5 this year. Photo: Xinhua

Drone photo taken on Feb. 3, 2019 shows the Convention Center in Dublin, Ireland. A number of landmark buildings in Dublin have lighted their facades red to mark the Chinese New Year which falls on Feb 5 this year. Photo: Xinhua