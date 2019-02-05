UN chief extends Chinese Lunar New Year wishes

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday extended his warm wishes for the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival.



In a video message, Guterres thanked China and the Chinese people for their commitment to the United Nations and called for efforts to build a peaceful and prosperous world.



He began his greeting in Mandarin: "Chun Jie Kuai Le!" (Happy Spring Festival!) "I'm pleased to send you my best wishes on this auspicious occasion."



"In this new year, let us join hands to build a peaceful and prosperous world for all, leaving no one behind," he said. "Despite the headwinds in our world today, we know that when we work together, we get things done. In that spirit, I wish you and your families health, success and happiness in this new year."



The Year of the Pig falls on Tuesday this year.

