People celebrate Chinese New Year around world

People perform dragon dance as they celebrate the Chinese New Year in Manila, the Philippines, Feb 5, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

People perform dragon dance as they celebrate the Chinese New Year in Manila, the Philippines, Feb 5, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

People perform dragon dance as they celebrate the Chinese New Year in Manila, the Philippines, Feb 5, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

People perform dragon dance as they celebrate the Chinese New Year in Manila, the Philippines, Feb 5, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

People perform dragon dance as they celebrate the Chinese New Year in Manila, the Philippines, Feb 5, 2019. Photo: Xinhua