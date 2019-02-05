People celebrate Chinese New Year around world

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/2/5 18:38:12

People perform dragon dance as they celebrate the Chinese New Year in Manila, the Philippines, Feb 5, 2019. Photo: Xinhua


 

People perform dragon dance as they celebrate the Chinese New Year in Manila, the Philippines, Feb 5, 2019. Photo: Xinhua


 

People perform dragon dance as they celebrate the Chinese New Year in Manila, the Philippines, Feb 5, 2019. Photo: Xinhua


 

People perform dragon dance as they celebrate the Chinese New Year in Manila, the Philippines, Feb 5, 2019. Photo: Xinhua


 

People perform dragon dance as they celebrate the Chinese New Year in Manila, the Philippines, Feb 5, 2019. Photo: Xinhua


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus