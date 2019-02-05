Chinese company donates about 9,000 U.S. dollars to local school in Pokhara, Nepal

A representative of China CAMC Engineering Co. Ltd offers books to the students of Kalika Secondary School and Public College in Pokhara, Nepal, Feb. 4, 2019. The Chinese company made a donation of Rs one million (about 9,000 U.S. dollars) to the school, for students from poor families. China CAMC Engineering Co. Ltd is the contractor of the Pokhara International Airport, which is being built in the tourism hub Pokhara. Photo: Xinhua

A representative of China CAMC Engineering Co. Ltd offers books to the students of Kalika Secondary School and Public College in Pokhara, Nepal, Feb. 4, 2019. The Chinese company made a donation of Rs one million (about 9,000 U.S. dollars) to the school, for students from poor families. China CAMC Engineering Co. Ltd is the contractor of the Pokhara International Airport, which is being built in the tourism hub Pokhara. Photo: Xinhua