People gather with their pugs in Warsaw, Poland, Feb 3, 2019. A gathering of pugs and their owners was held on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua

People gather with their pugs in Warsaw, Poland, Feb 3, 2019. A gathering of pugs and their owners was held on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua

People gather with their pugs in Warsaw, Poland, Feb 3, 2019. A gathering of pugs and their owners was held on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua