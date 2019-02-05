NYC's Empire State Building lit up in red to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year

The top of the landmark Empire State Building is lit in special designed lights for Chinese Lunar New Year in New York, the United States, Feb. 4, 2019. The landmark Empire State Building in Midtown Manhattan will be shining in red, blue and yellow on its top on Monday and Tuesday nights, to honor the most important festival in the Chinese culture for the 19th consecutive year. Photo: Xinhua

