Macao Giant Panda Pavilion offers free admission to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/2/5 21:43:47

Giant panda Kang Kang eats bamboo at the Macao Giant Panda Pavilion in Macao, south China, Feb. 5, 2019. The pavilion offers free admission from Feb 5 to 10, to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year. Photo: Xinhua


 

