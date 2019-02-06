China's high-tech manufacturing sector maintains fast growth

China's high-tech manufacturing industry grew fast in 2018, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
(MIIT).
In 2018, the value added of the high-tech manufacturing and equipment manufacturing industries rose 11.7 percent and 8.1 percent year-on-year respectively, while the electronic manufacturing sector surged by 13.1 percent, higher than that of the overall manufacturing industry, according to the MIIT.
Last year, production of new energy vehicles and smart TVs rose 40.1 percent and 18.7 percent respectively.
Miao Wei, minister of the MIIT, said that the ministry would encourage innovation in key areas, strive to make breakthroughs in critical technologies and accelerate advanced manufacturing.