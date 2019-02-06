Russia to increase range of new missiles, create ground launchers for cruise, hypersonic missiles

Russia will increase the range of missiles being developed and create ground-based launchers for its Kalibr long-range missiles and long-range hypersonic missiles, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday.



"It is important to increase the firing range of ground-based missile systems being developed today," Shoigu said during a Defense Ministry conference call, according to an official transcript.



In 2019-2020, Russia needs to develop a ground-based version of the sea-based Kalibr complex with a long-range cruise missile, which proved itself well in Syria, and a ground-based missile system with a long-range hypersonic rocket, he added.



These measures will be implemented in response to the U.S. suspension of its participation in the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and following an order of Russian President Vladimir Putin to take counter-measures, Shoigu said.



According to Shoigu, the use of sea-based and air-launched missiles in ground-based versions will significantly shorten the manufacturing time for new missiles and reduce their funding.

