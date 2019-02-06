MOFCOM: USTR report on China's WTO compliance contrary to the facts

Photo: mofcom.gov.cn
The report of the U.S. Trade Representative's (USTR) office on China's WTO compliance is contrary to the facts and is based on the domestic laws of the United States. The accusations made were beyond China's commitment to the WTO and are without merits. China objects to the contents of the report, China's Ministry of Commerce
(MOFCOM) said in a statement Tuesday.
China firmly supports the multilateral trading system and actively participates in the reform of the WTO. China firmly opposes unilateralism and protectionism and is committed to spurring the development of economic globalization in a more open, inclusive, balanced and win-win way, according to MOFCOM.