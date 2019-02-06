US state of Missouri eyes bigger market in China: governor

As an agricultural state in the US Midwest, Missouri is seeking to expand its market in China, Missouri Governor Mike Parson told Xinhua on Monday in an interview.



"We've been trade partners for a long time and hope to continue that and really to expand it," Parson said, after hanging a Chinese couplet on the door of his office in the state Capitol to mark the Chinese Lunar New Year.



"We have a lot of ties to China on that. We want to make sure that we expand those markets and we will still be good trade partners," he said.



"I think the relationship between China, Missouri is really good," Parson stressed.



Parson, wearing a red tie, followed the Chinese New Year tradition by hanging a couplet at the governor's office in the state capitol Monday evening, together with a banner bearing a Chinese character "Fu," which means happiness and blessing in Chinese.



Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Feb. 5 this year, signifies prosperity, luck and fortune. "I think those are all good things," Parson said, adding that it is important for all people in Missouri to move forward as one while honoring the culture and the diversity of the state.



Different people of different countries have come to this country and to the state of Missouri, Parson said, adding that it is important to make sure "we preserve those heritages and pass them down to the next generation."



Parson told Xinhua that he has been focusing on two priorities since becoming Missouri governor in June 2018, namely workforce development and infrastructure. "Seeing those young people today really reinforces to me why it's important to make sure my administration's efforts help prepare today's school children to be ready for the current and future jobs in America."



"You have chosen to make Missouri your home and your perspective insights and your talents can truly be assets," Parson added.



At the end, Parson said that he wished everybody a happy Lunar New Year.

