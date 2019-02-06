Mexico, Venezuela to meet in June friendly

Mexico and Venezuela will play an international friendly in the United States in June as both teams prepare for continental tournaments, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) said on Tuesday.



The match will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on June 5 and will form part of double-header of friendlies for Mexico on US soil, according to an FMF statement.



The other clash will take place days later in Arlington, Texas, against a yet-to-be-determined rival.



Mexico will be one of 16 teams competing in the CONCACAF region's Gold Cup, to be played in the US, Costa Rica and the Caribbean from June 15 to July 7.



Venezuela, meanwhile, will use the match as a warmup for the Copa America in Brazil, which will be held from June 14 to July 7. The competition will feature each of CONMEBOL's 10 member teams from South America plus Japan and Qatar.

