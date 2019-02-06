Saudi Arabia announces launch of first communications satellite

Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday the launch of its first satellite for communications from the French Guiana Space Centre, Saudi Press Agency reported.



Khaled bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, said the launch aims at localizing strategic technologies and enabling Saudi young people to work with state-of-the-art technologies in the field of satellite development and manufacturing.



The satellite SGS-1 aims to employ advanced Ka-band capabilities to enable space communications at ultra-fast speeds, and will offer multiple applications including broadband telecommunications and secure communications for remote and disaster-stricken areas.

