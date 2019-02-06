Trump, facing divided Congress, calls for unity, bipartisan cooperation

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., the United States, Feb. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

US President Donald Trump called for unity and bipartisanship in his State of the Union address Tuesday night facing a divided Congress after two years of bitter partisan fight and heightening political polarization that have largely dominated Washington.Speaking to a joint session of Congress in the House of Representatives, Trump urged Congress to "reject the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution, and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise and the common good.""Together we can break decades of political stalemate," he said in the prime-time speech. "We can bridge old divisions, heal old wounds, build new coalitions, forge new solutions, and unlock the extraordinary promise of America's future. The decision is ours to make."The remarks were part of Trump's second State of the Union address and his third speech to a joint session of Congress but the first facing a divided Congress.Republicans lost control of the House during the 2018 midterm elections after eight years in power, while holding onto their majority in the Senate.