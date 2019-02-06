Trump pledges to work with Congress to pass infrastructure legislation

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday pledged to work with Congress to pass an infrastructure bill for renovating the country's aging roads, bridges, airports and others.



"Both parties should be able to unite for a great rebuilding of America's crumbling infrastructure," Trump said as he delivered his annual State of the Union address, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from behind the podium.



"I know that the Congress is eager to pass an infrastructure bill -- and I am eager to work with you on legislation to deliver new and important infrastructure investment, including investments in the cutting edge industries of the future," the president said.



Emphasizing that infrastructure improvement is not an "option" but a "necessity," Trump stopped short of rolling out a specific plan about how much money is needed or how potential projects will be funded.

