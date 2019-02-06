Trump says to meet with DPRK's Kim on Feb. 27-28 in Vietnam

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/2/6 11:31:18





Speaking to a joint session of Congress in the House of Representatives, Trump said that "as part of a bold new diplomacy, we continue our historic push for peace on the



"Much work remains to be done, but my relationship with Kim Jong Un is a good one. Chairman Kim and I will meet again on February 27 and 28 in Vietnam," he added.

