Dragon dance, lion dance performed on 1st day of Chinese New Year

Farmers perform dragon dance in Guanchao Town, Xinyu City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 5, 2019, the first day of Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Zhao Chunliang)

Folk artists perform dragon dance at Renmin park in Yichun, east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 5, 2019, the first day of Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Liu Jigang)

Tourists view lion dance at a temple fair in Xiangyang, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 5, 2019, the first day of Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Yang Dong)

Tourists view lion dance in Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 5, 2019, the first day of Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Wang Zichuang)